Janhvi Kapoor, Mrunal Thakur, Sobhita Dhulipala will Spook You in Ghost Stories Trailer

Dark hues, creepy dolls and bloodied faces coupled with squeaking actresses and creaking doors make up the trailer of Netflix's Ghost Stories. Pouncing on the spooky date of Friday the 13th, the makers of Ghost Stories released the trailer of the series. An anthology of four “mind-bending stories” the horror films are directed by Karan Johar, Anurag Kashyap, Zoya Akhtar and Dibakar Banerjee.

The trailer introduces the audience to four unusual segments of a recently married couple, a nurse treating an elderly patient, a pregnant woman and a mysterious child.

The over two minutes long video opens with Karan Johar's directed story, where Mrunal Thakur and Avinash Tiwary are getting married. Soon after, they are in their bedrooms and the door creaks open. While Avinash starts talking to somebody addressing as granny, Mrunal is confused because she cannot see anyone standing in front of them.

Next comes Zoya Akhtar's story starring Janhvi Kapoor, who plays the role of a nurse'. She is seen attending to an elderly patient (Surekha Sikri), who keeps telling her that somebody is there on the door.

In Anurag Kashyap's segment, Sobhita Dhulipala essays the role of a pregnant woman and is accompanied by a kid. In her section, Sobhita is seen talking and feeding to dolls. The kid with her is heard questioning if she will continue to love him after she delivers her own baby.

In the case of Dibakar Banerjee's story, a young boy is seen with blood covering his face. He stands in dark and instructs someone to not move if sees something and run when asks him to.

You can watch the trailer here:

Earlier when the directors revealed the Ghost Stores teaser they gave hints about their segments. Karan said that his story is built on “big fat wedding”, while Zoya said her's has “innocent kindergarten rhymes”. Likewise, Anurag hinted that “Bird songs don’t sound sweet anymore” and Dibakar talked about "Craving for certain kind of food.”

While the trailer has nothing new that one hasn't seen in a typical horror film but the sound effects and sudden jerks might spook you.

