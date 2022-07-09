Janhvi Kapoor, Nysa Devgn, Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal Bond Over Lunch In Amsterdam, See Pics

Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and his wife Natasha Dalal were seen chilling with Nysa Devgn and their common friends in Amsterdam. The group was seen roaming around the streets of the European city and enjoying a meal together. The pictures were shared by their common friend, Orhan Awatramani.

In one of the pictures, Janhvi was seen sporting a gorgeous red outfit while Nysa looked flawless in a bright pink crop top and a pair of denim shorts. In another picture, Janhvi, Nysa and Varun were seen dressed in white as they enjoyed a meal together. Natasha was also in the frame, wearing a black ensemble. Janhvi was also seen partying with Orhan in another picture.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Orhan Awatramani (@orry1)

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor’s latest pictures surfaced shortly after they wrapped the filming of their movie Bawaal in Amsterdam. Earlier this week, Varun took to Instagram and shared a picture with Janhvi and wrote, “Having a #Bawaal time in Amsterdam Amsterdam sched wrap, Poland are you ready for us? #niteshtiwari #sajidnadiadwala.”

Meanwhile, Nysa has been spotted frequently lately. Earlier this week, she was seen spending time with Orhan in Spain. She is also often spotted partying with friends. Nysa is currently pursuing her higher studies in International Hospitality at Switzerland’s Glion Institute of Higher Education and turned 19 in April earlier this year. Nysa was born to Kajol and Ajay Devgn in April 2003. She was previously enrolled at a school in Singapore.

When asked if Nysa was looking for a career in Bollywood, her father- actor Ajay Devgn earlier said that he was not sure if his daughter wanted to work in this line. He further added that so far she didn’t show any interest in the field but everything may change with time.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.