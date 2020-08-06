Janhvi Kapoor on Backlash Against Gunjan Saxena Biopic: No Reason to be Apologetic for What We’ve Done

In the wake of Sushant Singh Rajput's death, there have been aggressive conversations around nepotism and outsiders vs insiders in Bollywood. Subsequently, star kids in the film fraternity were called out for their privileges and were at the receiving end of criticism.

Janhvi Kapoor's Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl was also under scrutiny and had received backlash when the trailer of the film was released. The promotional updates from the film have invited trolling and hate messages from people who have been calling out Janhvi's privilege on social media.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Janhvi said that now is the time to exercise sensitivity both for the film and the emotions that people are going through at the present moment. "To take away from what (people are) feeling would be slightly demeaning," she said, adding, “I know I’m confident of what I’ve done, and I’m confident of the film and the story. I don’t think there’s any reason for us to be apologetic for what we’ve done.”

Talking about her privileges, Janhvi admits that she has "fast-tracked" into this system and had an easier route in the industry than most people. She says she has skipped many steps and has gotten chances that many people wouldn’t have gotten easily. Nevertheless, she's ready to embrace the challenges. "So from now if the journey is a little bit of an uphill climb and it’s a little bit harder for people to accept me then I’ll accept it. If I’ve skipped a certain portion of the journey that people are subjected to then this is my journey from here on, and I’ll embrace it,” she said.

Meanwhile, actor Angad Bedi, who plays Janhvi's brother in the film, has called this backlash "unfair".

