Janhvi Kapoor on Being Trolled: Can't Allow Myself to Get Bitter or Hurt

Actress Janhvi Kapoor, daughter of filmmaker Boney Kapoor and late actress Sridevi says she has been subject to trolls ever since her first film Dhadak was released in 2018. She has received some mean comments online, however, she doesn't allow herself to be bitter and wants to take it as constructive criticism.

"I don’t allow myself to get bitter about it. When my first film came I even got comments like...good that your mother is not around to see this…I can’t allow myself to get bitter or hurt. I’d rather see the criticism as an opportunity to better myself. I would rather live in a bubble where everything is okay and then try to improve myself," she told Bollywood Hungama.

Janhvi acknowledges the fact that she got her first film Dhadak because of where she comes from. She says the debate around nepotism and negativity helps her to be on her toes. Had it not been the pressure of proving herself, she wouldn't have been able to work as hard on herself in Gunjan Saxena, she said.

Janhvi was last seen in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl as an IAF pilot. Her performance was well-received by the audience and the film got positive reviews. Opening up about the same, the actress said that she had tears after reading some reviews and didn't realise that audiences’ acceptance meant so much to her.

Asked how her mother Sridevi would have reacted to all the praise coming her way, she said, "I want to feel that she’s watching me, feeling pleased. If she was here she would have sent all the reviews to her sister in Chennai and other friends and relatives. Now my Pappa (producer Boney Kapoor) is doing all of that."

"I know her pride would have peaked watching me work so hard on the set. I think that would have meant more to her than even this praise that I’m now getting," she added.