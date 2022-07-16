Janhvi Kapoor On Friendship with Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday: ‘We Can All Co-Exist and Thrive’

Janhvi Kapoor is all set for her upcoming release, GoodLuck Jerry. The actress will be essaying the titular role of Jaya Kumari aka Jerry, who turns a drug supplier in order to save her mother. Now, while promoting the film, which will stream directly on Disney + Hotstar, the actress opened up about her friendship with other actors from the industry- Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday.

Talking to Pinkvilla, Janhvi Kapoor said, “We have seen each other for so long. I have seen Ananya, she has been Shanaya’s (Kapoor) best friend forever so I have always seen her around. Sara I have known for six-seven years now, since before she was an actor. So for me in my head when I think of them, I don’t think like ‘Oh, my contemporaries’. I think first of like, the little girl with long hair who used to run around with Shanaya, or Sara who visited me in LA and made me skip lines at Disneyland. I actually really like them, and I want them to do really well. I think they would want the same for me.”

Opening up about whether she feels Sara and Ananya are competitors, she said, “I am actually really fond of these girls. I think that I have a lot of respect for what they do, and how they carry themselves. I enjoy their company a lot. We are secure enough to know that we can all co-exist and thrive. Aisa nahin hai ki haan industry mein ek hi actress hogi aur use hi saara kaam milega. It doesn’t work like that.”

Sara and Janhvi recently appeared together in the second episode of Koffee with Karan 7. The duo had met back in 2015, when they were dating two brothers. Now, the actors are often seen going for a vacay together.

