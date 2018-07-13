Janhvi on Pressure of Maintaining the Kapoor Legacy: Don't Want to Give Much Attention to It

Actress Janhvi Kapoor, who is marking her Hindi film debut with forthcoming film Dhadak, says she doesn't want to give too much attention to the pressure of being part of celebrated Kapoor family.Janhvi was interacting with media to promote Dhadak along with her co-actor Ishaan Khatter on Thursday in Mumbai.When asked if there was any pressure in maintaining the 'Kapoor legacy' that has produced actors like Anil Kapoor, Sridevi Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor and Harshvadhan Kapoor, Janhvi said: "There is some kind of pressure but I don't want to give much attention to it. The kind of love my family has received over the years, we all are very thankful to that."I want to earn same amount of love and appreciation from audience for myself but I know that would not be easy as I need to work hard for that. I want to make audience happy through my work because they have given so much love to our family. Wherever we are today is all because of love from the audience. I want to entertain them in return."Dhadak, an official adaption of Marathi blockbuster film Sairat, has evoked criticism from a section of audience. Reacting to the criticism, Janhvi said: "I can understand that so many people are still in love with that film (Sairat) including us."Sairat is really special and iconic film but we are trying to show that story through new perspective... We just want one chance from the audience to watch the film as we have made this with a lot of hard work and honesty."Asked about what difference she observed between Dhadak and Sairat, Janhvi said: "I think the main character of 'Dhadak' and 'Sairat' are really different to each other. 'Sairat' was essentially based in interiors of Maharashtra and our film is based in Udaipur... So the background, language and upbringing of characters are totally different."My character belongs to a royal family. Both lead characters of our film are so attached to Udaipur and it's part of their identity which also affects the storyline of the film."Dhadak is a romantic drama film directed by Shashank Khaitan, produced by Dharma Productions and Zee Studios and stars Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter in lead roles.The film is a remake of the 2016 Marathi language film Sairat. It is scheduled to be released on July 20.