Janhvi Kapoor on Repeating Clothes: Haven't Earned Enough to Splurge on New Outfits

Janhvi Kapoor's next film 'Kargil Girl' will bring the story of IAF pilot Gunjan Saxena on the big screen.

News18.com

Updated:April 8, 2019, 2:55 PM IST
Image: Janhvi Kapoor/ Instagram
Film personalities are always the center of attraction for their fashion choices. While some of the stars are not comfortable with wearing the same clothes again, especially in public, newbie Janhvi Kapoor does not mind repeating an outfit. In the recent episode of Feet Up With The Stars Season 2, hosted by celebrity stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania, Janhvi said, "I haven't earned so much that I can spend on new outfits everyday."

Adding to her comment, she emphasised that she is not affected by trolls who find fault in her clothes. "You can't please everyone. Especially with this. I guess you would take their criticism seriously if it was to do with your work and then work on that. But how I look outside the gym isn't really my job," she said.

Janhvi is only one film old in Bollywood. Dhadak, which was opposite Ishaan Khattar, turned out to be underwhelming for the actress. Dhadak was an official remake of the Marathi blockbuster Sairat and was produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Zee Studios.

Janhvi's next film is Kargil Girl, which brings the story of IAF pilot Gunjan Saxena on the big screen. Gunjan helped evacuate injured soldiers from Kargil in 1999. The film will also feature Angad Bedi, who plays Gunjan's brother Anshuman Saxena, while Pankaj Tripathi will essay their father. Kargil Girl will be directed by debutant Sharan Sharma and is being produced by Dharma Productions.

