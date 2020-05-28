Janhvi Kapoor Wants to Recreate All Sridevi Songs from Chandni and Kaate Nahi Kat Te from Mr India

Janhvi Kapoor recently revealed the iconic songs from her mother Sridevi's films that she would like to recreate. The Dhadak actress said that while there were many songs she would like to be a part of, it would be difficult to step into her mother's shoes.

Talking to Filmfare, she said, "I don't know, all her songs from Chandni and Kaate Nahi Kat Te from Mr India. It wasn't a dance number, but she was so expressive with her body, there was no dance movement as such, but she still caught the beat and the rhythm and those latkas and jhatkas were all so perfect. Hawa Hawai was such a fun song. Apparently, the part where she's having a ball of a time with the fruits and topi was absolutely done improv."

She also said that for Sridevi, the most important thing while dancing was not remembering the dance steps but enjoying it and thoroughly having fun.

On the work front, Janhvi will be next seen in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, the biopic of the first female fighter pilot who fought during the Kargil war. She will also be seen in Hardik Mehta's horror-comedy RoohiAfzana opposite Rajkummar Rao. She will also be seen in Colin D'Cunha's Dostana 2 with Kartik Aaryan and Lakshya.