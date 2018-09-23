English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Janhvi Kapoor or Khushi Who Wins Varun Dhawan's Sui Dhaaga Challenge? Find Out
Dhadak director Shashank Khaitan nominated the Kapoor sisters for the challenge. Find out who will win the challenge, Janhvi or Khushi.
Image Courtesy: Viral Bhayani
Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan are on their heels to promote their film Sui Dhaaga: Made In India. The two have abuzz the social media with their Sui Dhaaga challenge.
Celebs like Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Karan Johar have aced the challenge like a pro. Now joining them are the Kapoor sisters Janhvi and Khushi.
Dhadak director Shashank Khaitan nominated the two sisters for the challenge. In no time Janhvi completed the challenge and emerged as the winner. The actress further nominated her co-star Ishaan Khattar and Loveyatri debutante Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain.
You can watch the video here:
For the uninitiated, Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma’s Sui Dhaaga challenge implores you to thread a needle in 10 seconds.
Both Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were the winners competing Aditya Roy Kapoor and Karan Johar, respectively.
However, despite Alia and Ranbir nailing the challenge, Shah Rukh Khan emerged as the real winner. Known for his wit and self deprecating humour, SRK completed the challenge on Wednesday and how!
He took a giant needle and a thick thread and put one inside the other in no time. Explaining his quirky take on the now-viral challenge, he jokingly said, “Bade bade logon ki badi badi cheezein.”
While a number of celebs are showing their skill at needle threading, we’re yet to see if Sachin Tendulkar, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, will be able to do it or not.
Directed by Sharat Katariya, Sui Dhaaga will release on September 28.
