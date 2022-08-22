Janhvi Kapoor Pads Up and Hits The Cricket Nets To Train For Mr and Mrs Mahi; See Pics

Janhvi Kapoor becomes the latest Bollywood actress to hold the cricket bat for the camera. The actress plays the role of a cricketer in Mr. and Mrs. Mahi. Janhvi stars with Rajkummar Rao in the film.

While little is known about the film, Janhvi on Monday was seen in the nets, prepping for the role. The actress had the full gear on — a helmet, knee pads, gloves and a bat in her hand. The paparazzi spotted her playing a few shots in the nets while her coach guided her. Check out the pictures below:

Directed by Sharan Sharma, Mr and Mrs Mahi went on floors earlier in May. In an interview with Mid-Day recently, Janhvi revealed that she underwent a gruelling six months of intensive training in order to adapt to the mannerisms of a cricketer. The Dhadak actress said, “It was an exhaustive process of six months to get into the skin of the character and sync into the role.”

A source close to the development has also disclosed that the actress worked really hard to meet the requirements of the film and revealed, “She trained in cricket stances – from batting to understanding the body language of a player. The training was tailored as per the film’s needs. It has been a physically intensive film for Janhvi as she also maintained a strict protein-heavy diet to portray the agility of an athlete.”

Mr. and Mrs. Mahi is backed by Dharma and is expected to hit the silver screens on October 7 2022. Apart from these, Janhvi also has ‘Mili’ in her kitty which is a remake of the Malayalam film, ‘Helen’. Janhvi also recently wrapped up the schedule of Nitesh Tiwari-directed Bawaal, co-starring Varun Dhawan, in Amsterdam.

