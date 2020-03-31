MOVIES

1-MIN READ

Janhvi Kapoor Pens an Emotional Post Amidst Self-isolation; Read Here

Actress Janhvi Kapoor took to Instagram to write an emotionally vulnerable post about the things she learnt after a week of self-isolation.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: March 31, 2020, 1:17 PM IST
Actress Janhvi Kapoor recently penned an emotional post about things she learnt after being in self-isolation for a week. In the lengthy introspective post, Janhvi listed the things she took for granted and the privilege she has.

From talking about being irresponsible with resources, relying on other people for survival and making luxuries a necessity, Janhvi acknowleged that she has had it better than most around her.

She also said that self-isolation has made her responsible to take care of her family and close ones.

“Also learnt that I like to write... p.s. wrote this 3 days ago since we started self isolating a little before the lockdown and it had already been a week for me by then,” she captioned the post.

"I’ve learnt to value the food that I eat. It’s a blessing to have things in excess and abundance the way that I do. But not knowing If our house ration will last long enough till lockdown ends, knowing someone’s risking their health every time they go to buy groceries- makes me worry in a way I’ve never had to before. Still I have it better than most in these conditions, and I’ve had it better than most do in life.. I’ve learnt I have been selfish and irresponsible," she wrote.

Read the entire post below:

The actress putting her heart out on social media has got her support from her family, as well as industry friends. Arjun Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Mohit Marwah and Maheep Kapoor left heart emojis in the post, whereas Sobhita Dhulipala, Manish Malhotra and Dhadak director Shashank Khaitan also dropped encouraging messages on the post.

Follow @News18Movies for more

