Janhvi Kapoor Pens Emotional Note As She Wraps Up Bawaal Shoot, Varun Dhawan Says 'Don't Cry'

Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan have wrapped up the shooting of their upcoming movie Bawaal. On Thursday, Janhvi took to her official Instagram account and dropped a series of behind-the-scenes pictures from the sets of Bawaal. In one of the clicks, the actress was seen interacting with her co-star Varun. In another photo, the duo was seen enjoying some drinks with their friends in what looked like a restaurant. The last picture in Janhvi’s photo dump read “All the things that could happen next”.

In the caption, Janhvi talked about her experience of working on the project and thanked the entire team. “From stalking Nitesh sir and Sajid sir to make sure I get this film, to praying obsessively that it happens, to pinching myself everyday that I’m actually shooting for it, to having finally wrapped it. I still can’t believe that I’ve been lucky enough to be a part of this wholesome, heartfelt world that Nitesh sir has created. I’ve learnt so much from you sir, so much about films and making movies with love but more about the value in being a person that leads their life with such dignity and honest values,” she wrote.

Janhvi also thanked her co-star Varun Dhawan and further added, “And Varun, I can say thank you for always looking out for me and all those generic things that hold true but what I really want to say is that although we disagree and annoy each other more often than not, Nisha will always be on Ajjus team and always root for u ❤️ and also find restaurants that have salmon tartare or grilled chicken for u. I can write an essay on everyone in our team who’s made this film so special for me but I think there’s a word limit… but basically I’ll miss you all and thank you for making the last three months feel like magic 💕 and now.. back to reality! #Bawaal”

Varun Dhawan was quick to drop a comment on Janhvi’s post. “Jk❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ don’t cry,” he wrote.

Bawaal is the first time that Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor will be sharing the screen. The film’s shooting took place in several of European countries. Bawaal will hit theatres on April 7, 2023.

