Janhvi Kapoor: People Think I Take My Position For Granted, But I'm the Hardest Working Person

Janhvi Kapoor made quite an impact with her stellar performance in her last OTT film Good Luck Jerry. Critics and movie buffs alike were all praises for the late Sridevi’s daughter as she did justice to her on-screen character. The budding actress has also been a target for trolls taking dogs at her for being a product of nepotism. In one of her recent interactions, Janhvi has pointed out that she is the ‘hardest working person on the set’ irrespective of whether she is the most beautiful or talented of the lot.

Elaborating more about this, the Dhadak actress revealed in an interview with GoodTimes, “People think I take my position for granted. That’s the biggest misconception they have about me. They think because I’m privileged that it makes me unaware of what it’s like to work hard. I may not be the most talented, or the most beautiful; I may not have many skills to offer; but I can promise you that I am the hardest working person on the set. And this is something I can give in writing in blood, so you don’t doubt my work ethic ever again.”

Janhvi further emphasised on not doing redundant roles because she likes to take on challenges that are beyond her comfort zone. She shared, “I can’t do the same thing over and over again because I get bored easily. I hate repeating things and have to set up challenges for myself because that’s when I know I’m growing. Otherwise, I feel like a waste of time.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi Kapoor was recently seen in Good Luck Jerry which also starred Deepak Dobriyal, Jaswant Singh Dalal, Mita Vashisht and Neeraj Sood among others. She will be next seen in Bawaal along with Varun Dhawan. The film will hit theatres on April 7, 2023. Besides this, Janhvi also has Jana Gana Mana along with Vijay Deverakonda and Pooja Hegde in her pipeline.

She will also star opposite Rajkumar Rao in Mr and Mrs Mahi, a one-of-a-kind cricket film as well as in the Survival-thriller Mili.

