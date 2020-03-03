Janhvi Kapoor, Pooja Hegde Enjoy Fun Gathering with Manish Malhotra, See Pics

Ace fashion couturier Manish Malhotra is known to share a great bond with many Bollywood actors and filmmakers. The celebrated designer, who is currently in Varanasi city, attended the screening of the Kajol-starrer short film Devi screening on Monday evening.

Before taking off to Varanasi, he spared some time to have a fun reunion with his actress friends, Janhvi Kapoor and Pooja Hegde. Sharing the images on his Instagram story, Manish wrote, “Last night with the darling girls.” He posted another image which he captioned as, “All smiles and fun last night with @janhvikapoor@hegdepooja (sic).”

It is known to all that Manish used to regard Sridevi as his friend and shared a very close bond with the late actress. Likewise, Sri’s daughter, Janhvi also seems to enjoy Manish’s company and often posts pictures with him on her Instagram stories.

Last year, Mohenjo-Daro fame actress Pooja Hegde turned showstopper for one of Manish’s fashion shows in Pune and has been time and again spotted donning his designs for many events.

Manish, who has recently completed 30 years in the film industry, told in an interview to PTI that cinema is his first love and he wishes to direct a movie someday. His is next going to venture with his close friend and frequent collaborator Karan Johar for the multi-starrer Takht.

Janhvi last appeared in Netflix’s series Ghost Stories for the segment helmed by Zoya Akhtar. She has also wrapped the shooting for Sharan Sharma-directed biopic Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, releasing on April 24.

Pooja, on the other hand, had a successful stint in Tollywood with Allu Arjun starrer Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. She will next be seen in Most Eligible Bachelor alongside Akhil Akkineni.

