Janhvi Kapoor Posts Heartfelt Note on Air Force Combat Pilot Gunjan Saxena's Birthday

Janhvi Kapoor, who will be seen essaying the role of Indian Air Force combat pilot Gunjan Saxena in her upcoming film The Kargil Girl, took to social media to laud the real-life pilot, saying that the latter has taught her the true meaning of bravery.

Gunjan, who was the first woman to fly the combat aviator into a war zone during the Kargil War of 1999, turned a year older on Saturday.

Wishing the pilot on her birthday, Janhvi took to Instagram and wrote, " Happy Birthday Gunjan mam! Thank you for teaching me the true meaning of bravery, the importance of working hard and sincerely and for paving the way for millions of women in our country.

"You're an inspiration and a hero, without ever having tried to be. Your story has helped me believe in myself, and hopefully will help others too," she added.

Along with the post, she posted a photograph in which she can be seen posing and sharing smiles with Gunjan.

Earlier this week, Karan Johar who'll be co-producing Gunjan Saxena's biopic revealed the poster of the film, showcasing Janhvi as the Kargil girl. The poster sees Janhvi Kapoor in Air Force uniform surrounded by male Air Force officers who are all clapping for her.

The main focus of the film is about how Gunjan Saxena's determination helped her overcome the opposition she faced. This is particularly because being a pilot was not seen as a job that a woman could do. Nevertheless, Gunjan Saxena proved them wrong.

The film is directed by Sharan Sharma and co-produced by Karan Johar and Hiroo Johar. Its primary cast includes Janhvi Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Angad Bedi, Neena Gupta and Vijay Verma among others. Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl is set to release on March 13, 2020.

(with inputs from IANS)

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.