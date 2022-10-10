Janhvi Kapoor Practices Pilates in New Video, Trainer Namrata Purohit Calls Her 'Strong and Beautiful'; Watch

Janhvi Kapoor certainly understands how to leave an impression on her fans, whether it's through her movies, showing off her sartorial choices on the red carpet, or working out in the gym. Many of her admirers are particularly inspired by the actress' workout regimen. She frequently shares pieces from her workout scene on social media and attributes her healthy lifestyle to Pilates and yoga. The actress enjoys exercising and her workout videos are proof of the same.

Janhvi Kapoor’s trainer Namrata Purohit recently took to Instagram to share a video of the actress working out. In the video, the actress is seen working out on a Wunda Chair to show forward step-ups. Her right leg remained on the elevated rectangular seat, as she put her left leg on the pedal. She lowered her left heel and applied pressure to the open flap, bending her right knee on the bench. She then let go of her left heel and lifted her torso straight, bringing her left leg onto the bench closer to her right. She is also seen sporting a lavender co-ords. Along with the video, she wrote, “My strong and beautiful #PilatesGirl Janhvi Kapoor”. She also added hashtags such as, “#Pilates #PilatesGirl #pilatesinstructor #stabilitychair”. Watch the video below.

On seeing the video, Janhvi commented with multiple red heart emojis. Apart from that, fans and netizens also commented on all things nice. One of the users wrote, “This takes super thigh muscle strength”. Another user wrote, “Most beautiful, isn’t it?” Several users also commented with multiple fire, heart-struck, and fire-struck emojis”.

This is not the first time when Namrata Purohit shared a video of Janhvi Kapoor working out. Earlier, the trainer shared another video of Janhvi indulging in a Pilates workout. In the video, she is seen doing some leg workouts. She also captioned the post, “Work it! Janhvi Kapoor”.

On the work front, the actress was last seen in Good Luck Jerry. She will next be seen in Nitesh Tiwari’s Bawaal. The film also stars Varun Dhawan and Parth Siddhpura. The movie depicts the tale of a small-town man who falls in love with the town's most attractive female. One day, he hopes to wed her since it will help him advance socially. The movie is expected to release on April 7, 2023.

