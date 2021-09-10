Janhvi Kapoor Quits Management Agency Matrix, to Join Karan Johar’s Dharma Cornerstone Agency?

​Before the start of 2021, Karan Johar, who was earlier managed by the Matrix, a celebrity management agency headed by Reshma Shetty, announced that he is partnering up with Cornerstone to start a new venture christened Dharma Cornerstone Agency. Ananya Panday was the first celebrity to hop on the DCA wagon, leaving her previous agency Kwan Talent Management. A recent report tells that following her footsteps is Janhvi Kapoor, who is ready to quit Matrix.

Souring relations between Karan Johar and Reshma Shetty is not novel news. However, celebrities switching to DCA from Matrix shows how the consequences are surfacing after the Johar-Shetty breakout.

“Salman Khan too started United Being Talent, his own agency, and entered in a big showdown with Shetty. However, things didn’t turn out as planned for Salman. Karan totally changed the game and raised the stakes by starting Dharma Cornerstone Agency and is now getting all his contacts under the DCA roof. Janhvi’s sister Shanaya is already on the list of celebrities managed by the agency, and she will soon join the list,” a source told Bollywood Hungama.

The 24-year-old actress already has prior work commitments with Matrix and will not officially announce her switch unless her tenure is over. Sources say that DCA will take over completely once her projects under Matrix reach culmination.

Janhvi entered the B-town with her debut project ‘Dhadhak,’ alongside Ishaan Khatter. The actress is gradually gripping Bollywood with movies like Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. Janhvi portrayed the character of Flight Lieutenant Gunjan Saxena, who wrote history during the Kargil War in 1999.

The most-loved star kid of Bollywood, Janhvi, is ready to deepen her feet in Bollywood with interesting and impeccable movie choices waiting in the pipeline. She will next appear in ‘Dostana 2’, a Dharma product, also starring Laksh Lalwani.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here