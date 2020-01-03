Take the pledge to vote

Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao's Roohi Afza Titled Changed Again to Roohi Afzana

Rajkummar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor, and Varun Sharma's upcoming horror-comedy will now be called Roohi Afzana instead Roohi Afza. It was originally titled Rooh Afza.

January 3, 2020
Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, and Varun Sharma recently wrapped shooting for Dinesh Vijan's production venture which was originally titled Rooh Afza. Directed by Hardik Mehta, the film will explore the genre of horror-comedy just like another Vijan-Rao collaboration Stree. The title of the movie was changed to Roohi Afza, but according to a new video posted by Maddock film, the tile has gone for yet another change and will be now called Roohi Afzana.

Maddock Films, owned by Dinesh Vijan posted a video on New Year giving a glimpse of what 2020 looks like for their production house. The video contained images from Imtiaz Ali's next featuring Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan, Angrezi Medium starring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Irrfan, the newly titled Roohi Afzana with new still of Rajkummar, Janhvi and Varun, Mimi starring Kriti Sanon and lastly Shiddat with Radhika Madan, Sunny Kaushal, Mohit Raina and Diana Penty in the lead role.

In Roohi Afzana, Janhvi will be playing a double role. In a statement, producer Dinesh Vijan said, “For the female lead, we needed someone who could portray two contrasting personalities with ease and Janhvi stood out, she really connected with the script. Her talent is still raw, but she is excited about being moulded. The script is young, refreshing and totally crazy, and she is exactly that.”

“For the film, we needed actors who could jump into their roles with unabashed conviction. Rajkummar and Varun are phenomenal actors, comedy is a space they excel in and own,” he further added.

Roohi Afzana will release in April 2020.

