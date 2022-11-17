Janhvi Kapoor Recalls Boney Kapoor Rushed From India When an Italian Man Hit on Sridevi

Janhvi Kapoor is one of the most bankable actresses in Bollywood. She is loved by the fans, be it her looks, her fashion game, or her acting skills. The actress has proven herself from time to time with her versatility in the roles she chooses to play on the silver screen. Janhvi is currently receiving praise from the audience and critics for her impeccable performance in her recently released film Mili. Janhvi often speaks about her late mother and actress Sridevi in her interviews.

During a chat with Vogue, she revealed an interesting incident when an Italian man flirted with her mother and what her father and producer Boney Kapoor did next. Janvhi recalled that Sridevi was in Italy to shop for some furniture for their Chennai home when a local guy left her ‘shell-shocked.’ “Mum went to Italy to shop for furniture for this home, and some Italian guy hit on her,” the actress shared.

The late veteran actress was travelling with a friend and was “shell-shocked.”

“Her friend told dad, who go so flustered, he left Khushi and me behind in Mumbai to fly to Italy to be with her,” the Goodbye Jerry actress stated.

She also added that her parents ended up having a little honeymoon there. Janhvi also shared that she always has been a huge romantic. A big part of it came from having seen the relationship between her parents.

Talking more about her Chennai home, Janhvi elaborated on many photos that are displayed in the house and shared that her favourite photos in the house are the ones of her parents from before her birth. “You can see their journey, their tentativeness in their initial photos,” she added.

Speaking on the work front, Janhvi has a few interesting projects in the pipeline. She will be seen in Mr and Mrs Mahi opposite Rajkummar Rao. The production stage of the film has begun. She will be seen in Bawaal alongside Varun Dhawan.

