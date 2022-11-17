Janhvi Kapoor Recalls Dad Boney Kapoor Rushed From India After An Italian Man Hit On Sridevi

Janhvi Kapoor is one of the most sought-after actresses in the young brigade of Bollywood Be it her looks, her fashion game, or her acting skills, everything is loved by the fans. In fact, she has become one of the most bankable actors in Bollywood and has time and again proved her versatility with the roles she chooses to play on the silver screen. The daughter of late legendary actress Sridevi and filmmaker Boney Kapoor often shares anecdotes of the star couple which are always intriguing. In a recent interview, the Good Luck Jerry actor spoke about the time when an Italian man hit on Sridevi while she was there to shop for some furniture and Boney Kapoor rushed to be with her.

The Mili actress revealed that Sridevi was once in Italy to shop for furniture for their Chennai home. That is when an Italian guy hit on her and left her shocked. The late actress was travelling with her friend and was amazed at the behaviour of that guy and even exclaimed ‘How dare he talk to me?’, revealed Janhvi.

The actress further said that Sridevi’s friend called Boney Kapoor and joked about this incident who got furious on hearing this and left Khushi and Janhvi behind in Mumbai to fly to Italy and be with the late actress. The Roohi star further added that Sridevi and Boney Kapoor ended up having a mini honeymoon in Italy.

She said, “They ended up having a little honeymoon there. I’ve always been such a huge romantic, and a big part of that comes from having seen the relationship between my parents.”

While talking about her Chennai home, she elaborated on the many photos that are displayed in the house. “I think my favourite photos are definitely the ones of mum and dad from before I was born,” she said. Janhvi then added, “You can see their journey, their tentativeness in their initial photos.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi Kapoor has several other projects in the pipeline including Mr. and Mrs. Mahi, alongside Rajkummar Rao. The shooting of the film has also started. She will also be seen in Bawaal with Varun Dhawan. This is for the first time the actors will be sharing screen space.

