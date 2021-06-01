Janhvi Kapoor Recalls Mother Sridevi's Advice to 'Never Depend on Anyone'

Actress Janhvi Kapoor said in a recent interview that she is inspired by her mother, late actress Sridevi. She passed away a few months before the release of Janhvi’s debut film Dhadak.

In an interview with Elle India, she said, “Just powerful women around me. From my peers, Alia (Bhatt), Sara (Ali Khan) to Beyoncé to even my sister, it is inspiring to see women who embrace themselves and don’t depend on anyone for anything. It’s exactly what my mother also told me. ‘Never depend on anyone, and make your own identity’."

Talking about the personal loss ahead of her debut film, she said, “Because of what was happening in my personal life, I was very disconnected from what was happening around me. In hindsight, I would have been more engaged. I would have tried to create more of an impression. I was getting a certain amount of attention, but my mind was somewhere else altogether."

On the work front, Janhvi’s latest release is the horror-comedy film Roohi which released in March. The film directed by Hardik Mehta, also features Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma in the lead.

Janhvi will next be seen in the upcoming romantic-comedy film Dostana 2.

