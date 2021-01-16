Janhvi Kapoor Recalls 'Scary' Dating Experience, Says 'He Proposed Something Wrong'

Actress Janhvi Kapoor has recalled a bizarre dating experience. Janhvi was studying in Los Angeles when she had gone out on a date that went terribly wrong. The actress, who is currently rumoured to be dating her Dostana 2 co-star Kartik Aaryan, reveals why she doesn't like to go on dates.

"I don't date. I don't go out on dates. I think the last time I did that was when I was studying in LA." She said that it was a 'scary' experience. "It was wrong. It's the wrong story. He proposed something wrong, and I said 'check please, time to bounce,'" Janhvi told Pinkvilla.

Earlier, while talking to Kareena Kapoor Khan on her radio chat show What Women Want, the Dhadak actor talked about how she sends signs and “hints” to the person that she is interested in but does not really make the ‘first move’.

“But I am very sly. I will drop my hints but I won't make it too obvious till I know the other person is for sure interested. But mazaa aata hai na thoda sa aise eyelash bat karne mein, mazaaki banne mein (it is fun to bat eyelashes and have a fun banter). I enjoy the attention. I have never made the first move. I am a little bit of a phattu (coward) like that,” she said.

Meanwhile, speculations about Kartik Aaryan and Janhvi Kapoor’s relationship status are rife ever since the two signed Karan Johar's film together. Last month, one of the paps spotted Janhvi exit Kartik's building. The two stars have often been spotted together, at dance rehearsals or coming out of a gym. Their photos from their recent Goa vacation also went viral on the internet.