Janhvi Kapoor Recreates Deepika Padukone’s Iconic Chandelier Scene From Om Shanti Om

Janhvi Kapoor has been touching new heights in her cinematic career with out-of-the-box films like Gunjan Saxena, Good Luck Jerry, and her latest Mili. Besides acting, Janhvi has a special talent for entertaining her fans with quirky Instagram videos. She can often be seen sharing clips, lip-syncing, and enacting random funny videos online. Recently, the actress has once again unleashed her hilarious side as she dropped a visual clip on her Gram, recreating the famous chandelier scene from the Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Om Shanti Om.

Janhvi can be seen getting all goofy and dramatic as she enacts the iconic scene from the 2007 cult classic film. Slipping into a dazzling stone-encrusted, fish-cut gown, the Roohi actress points her hand upwards and lip-syncs to the dialogue, “Issi jhoomar ke neeche… issi jhoomar ke neeche milegi Shanti ki laash.”



Bringing her hand close to her cheek, she gives out a surprised expression as the camera tilts on the floor. Janhvi’s friend Vaishnav Praveen can be seen lying on the ground, pretending to be dead. However soon, he bursts out laughing along with the other members present there in the background.

“Yeh Shaanti kuch alag lag rahi hain,” read Janhvi’s comical caption.

Since being shared, the video clip has garnered more than 3.3 million views on the photo-sharing application. The Internet has been left in splits and they expressed themselves in the comments. While one user joked, “Yeh Shanti nahi… Shantilal hai” another remarked, “Shanti is quite chaotic.” “Shanti has no chill,” commented a third individual.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi has given a power-packed performance in director Mathukutty Xavier’s survival thriller Mili. Produced by Janhvi’s father and producer Boney Kapoor, the film also stars Sunny Kaushal, Manoj Pahwa, and Seema Pahwa. In addition, she has a couple of films lined up in her kitty.

Janhvi will also be stepping into the Telugu industry with the film Jana Gana Mana. Touted to be a military action film, Jana Gana Mana boasts of South superstars Vijay Deverakonda and Pooja Hegde in prominent roles. This Puri Jagannadh film is slated to hit the big screens in August next year. Besides Jana Gana Mana, the actress is also a part of Karan Johar’s Dostana 2.

