1-MIN READ

Janhvi Kapoor Relishes Chocolate Cake, Watch Videos

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor has been sharing candid moments from time spent in lockdown with family. The latest one however takes the cake.

Bollywood celebs have kept their social media following updated with their quarantine routine. Be it exercising or engaging in household chores, we have seen top stars do it all in the last few days.

Promising B-town star Janhvi Kapoor has been keeping herself busy at home. With her latest Instagram story, however, the Dhadak actor managed to trick her fans.

In the first story, the actor looks bored, tired even in the boomerang. Sitting in her living room, Janhvi looks ready to hit the bed. The words “Gn xxxxxx” can also be seen. Many took it as a good night wish from the star.

View this post on Instagram

Good night

A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvi.kapoor.fanclub) on

But surprisingly, minutes later her next Instagram story appeared. This time the actor was a lot more energetic and with a chocolate cake in front of her. Her apparel has changed and so has her expression in this short clip. She goes from a poker face to a slight smile to excitement and ecstasy in a short while.

“Jokes it’s cake time (sic)!!!” she wrote on the story. Her joke did manage to put a smile across the lips of her numerous fans.

View this post on Instagram

It's Cake Time

A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvi.kapoor.fanclub) on

Various Instagram users have showered love on the posts shared by her fan account.

The starlet has two movies –Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl and Roohi Afzana set to release in 2020. Release of both films can see a postponement due to the ongoing public health emergency.

