Janhvi Kapoor Remembers Sridevi in an Emotional Post, Writes 'Wish You Were Here'

Jahnvi Kapoor and her father Boney Kapoor were recently in Chennai’s Mylapore to attend a prayer meet after Sridevi’s second death anniversary.

Taking to Instagram the Dhadak actor shared a number of pictures in which she can be seen wearing a pink saree which she paired with a golden half sleeves blouse. She captioned the photo as, “Wish u were here”

A fan page shared an inside image of the prayer meeting. In the image one can see late Sridevi’s photo with a garland of white flowers.

54-year-old passed away on February 24, 2018 in a Dubai hotel after she accidentally drowned in the bathtub.

Remembering her late mother on her second death anniversary, Jahnvi shared a monochrome picture from her childhood. In the photo both the mother and daughter can be seen hugging each other on a couch.

The picture which has got over 8 lakh likes till now was captioned as, “Miss you everyday”

Janhvi Kapoor made her Bollywood debut in July 2018 with the film Dhadak, just months after Sridevi's tragic death.

