English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Janhvi Kapoor Remembers Sridevi in an Emotional Post, Writes 'Wish You Were Here'

Janhvi Kapoor Remembers Sridevi in an Emotional Post, Writes 'Wish You Were Here'

Jahnvi Kapoor and her father Boney Kapoor were recently in Chennai’s Mylapore to attend a prayer meet after Sridevi’s second death anniversary.

Share this:

Jahnvi Kapoor and her father Boney Kapoor were recently in Chennai’s Mylapore to attend a prayer meet after Sridevi’s second death anniversary.

Taking to Instagram the Dhadak actor shared a number of pictures in which she can be seen wearing a pink saree which she paired with a golden half sleeves blouse. She captioned the photo as, “Wish u were here”

A fan page shared an inside image of the prayer meeting. In the image one can see late Sridevi’s photo with a garland of white flowers.

54-year-old passed away on February 24, 2018 in a Dubai hotel after she accidentally drowned in the bathtub.

Remembering her late mother on her second death anniversary, Jahnvi shared a monochrome picture from her childhood. In the photo both the mother and daughter can be seen hugging each other on a couch.

The picture which has got over 8 lakh likes till now was captioned as, “Miss you everyday”

Janhvi Kapoor made her Bollywood debut in July 2018 with the film Dhadak, just months after Sridevi's tragic death.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Share this:

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Next Story