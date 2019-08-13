Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

Boney Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor Remember Sridevi on Birth Anniversary

On the occasion of Sridevi's 56th birth anniversary, Janhvi Kapoor shared a throwback picture of the late actress from her 2012 film 'English Vinglish.' Boney Kapoor and Anil Kapoor also shared loving messages on social media.

News18.com

Updated:August 13, 2019, 12:11 PM IST
Image of Janhvi Kapoor, Sridevi, courtesy of Instagram
Loading...

Today, August 13 marks the 56th birth anniversary of the legendary actress Sridevi, who redefined stardom for female actors in India. On the occasion, her daughter Janhvi remembered the late actress with an emotional post and a throwback picture of her mother. Born on August 13, 1963, Sridevi was known for portraying woman in challenging situations and appeared in a range of genres from slapstick comedy to fantasy to epic drama.

Janhvi shared an image of Sridevi, in which the latter is dressed in her character from the 2012 film English Vinglish. Captioning the post, Janhvi wrote, "Happy birthday Mumma, I love you."

The post invited comments from many in the industry, with the likes of Priyanka Chopra, Manish Malhotra, Masaba Gupta, Dia Mirza and many others responding with hearts in the comments section.

See Janhvi's post here:

View this post on Instagram

Happy birthday Mumma, I love you

A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor) on

Janhvi also visited the Tirupati temple on the occasion. She was dressed in a beautiful saree.

In another instance, Boney Kapoor and Anil Kapoor also remembered the late actress. See their loving messages here:

On the movies front, filmmaker Karan Johar recently announced a sequel to his 2008 hit production Dostana. The second installment will feature Janhvi, Kartik Aaryan and a yet to be announced debutante. The original film starred Priyanka, Abhishek Bachchan and John Abraham in lead roles.

Janhvi also has three more films lined up including Kargil Girl, Rooh-Afza and Takht.

