Today, August 13 marks the 56th birth anniversary of the legendary actress Sridevi, who redefined stardom for female actors in India. On the occasion, her daughter Janhvi remembered the late actress with an emotional post and a throwback picture of her mother. Born on August 13, 1963, Sridevi was known for portraying woman in challenging situations and appeared in a range of genres from slapstick comedy to fantasy to epic drama.

Janhvi shared an image of Sridevi, in which the latter is dressed in her character from the 2012 film English Vinglish. Captioning the post, Janhvi wrote, "Happy birthday Mumma, I love you."

The post invited comments from many in the industry, with the likes of Priyanka Chopra, Manish Malhotra, Masaba Gupta, Dia Mirza and many others responding with hearts in the comments section.

Janhvi also visited the Tirupati temple on the occasion. She was dressed in a beautiful saree.

Happy Birthday Jaan, missing you every minute of my life , keep on guiding us , you will remain with us till eternity. #Sridevi pic.twitter.com/pGPhgbmcBN — Boney Kapoor (@BoneyKapoor) August 13, 2019

Today is a bittersweet day as we celebrate you on what would have been your 56th Birthday…We feel the sadness of your loss deeply, but remembering your smile and the joy you brought to all our lives unites us in your memory...We miss you everyday #Sridevi! pic.twitter.com/O8XwPUQGy4 — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) August 13, 2019

On the movies front, filmmaker Karan Johar recently announced a sequel to his 2008 hit production Dostana. The second installment will feature Janhvi, Kartik Aaryan and a yet to be announced debutante. The original film starred Priyanka, Abhishek Bachchan and John Abraham in lead roles.

Janhvi also has three more films lined up including Kargil Girl, Rooh-Afza and Takht.

