Janhvi Kapoor Remembers Sridevi on Mother's Day, Shraddha, Sonam Kapoor Share Throwback Photos

It's been more than a year since Janhvi Kapoor lost her mother, superstar Sridevi. On Mother's day, the young actress posted a picture of her young self with Sridevi with a heartwarming caption to wish her followers.In the photo, the mother-daughter put up smiling faces for at the camera. Sridevi is seen wearing a red-and-gold saree and little Janhvi is dressed in a golden lehenga.Mother's Day seems to have become throwback day for a lot of other Bollywood stars, who shared nostalgic childhood photos with their moms. Sonam Kapoor shared an old picture with her mother Sunita, while Shraddha Kapoor posted a photo of her kid version with mother Shivangi Kolhapure. Shraddha's brother Siddhanth commented on the post, saying that their mother still looks the same after so many years.Even in the throwback picture, a kid Sonam Kapoor is seen in her princess mode as her mother adjusts her dress. Her mother Sunita quickly replied to her post with a number of emojis.