Janhvi Kapoor Resembles Mom Sridevi From Chandni As She Visits Kapil Sharma Show In White Saree; See Pics

Janhvi Kapoor is one of the much-loved stars from the young brigade of Bollywood. The Gunjan Saxena actress has managed to secure a place in her fans’ hearts with her versatile roles. The actress who is daughter of filmmaker Boney Kapoor and late legendary actress Sridevi is said to be following the footsteps of her late mom, keeping her memories alive. Time and again, Janhvi has reminded us of her late mother, especially with the outfit choices she makes. Once again, the actress is seen posing a couple of stunning pics in white saree and has left us thrilled with her uncanny resemblance to mother Sridevi from the movie Chandni.

In the pictures, Janhvi is seen looking gorgeous in a white saree, just like her mom Sridevi. The actress is seen standing near a crowd of fans as she promotes her upcoming film Mili at Kapil Sharma’s show. Kapil took to Instagram to post the actress’ stunning clicks. Along with the pics, he wrote, “@janhvikapoor in the house #mili #thekapilsharmashow #tkss #comingsoon @kapilsharma .”

Check the pics here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kapil Sharma (@kapilsharma)

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

Several fans took to the comments section to shower praises on the star. While one fan wrote, “Awesome,” another dropped a couple of emoticons, “❤️❤️.”

At an event related to her movie Mili’s promotion, Janhvi Kapoor refused to lead a biopic based on her mother, Sridevi. Janhvi said she wouldn’t be a part of the biopic. She evaded detailing her reason. “I wouldn’t be,” she said, speaking at a press conference for Mili.

When asked to detail the reason behind refusing to do a biopic on Sridevi, Janhvi said that she didn’t want to delve into it because it would prolong the event and that she doesn’t want to break down on stage while talking about it. “Sir wo abhi bahut lamba answer hai aur mujhe bhook lagi hai, aur mujhe rona nahi hai stage pe. Acha din hai toh avoid karte hai,” she said.

Meanwhile, Janhvi is gearing up for the release of Mili. Inspired by true events, the film is directed by filmmaker Mathukutty Xavier and is a remake of the Malayalam film Helen. The film also stars Sunny Kaushal and Manoj Pahwa in the lead roles. Mili marks Janhvi and Boney’s first film collaboration and is slated to release on November 4.

Read all the Latest Movies News here