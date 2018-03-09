Janhvi Kapoor Resumes Shooting, Spotted On Dhadak Sets
Her eldest daughter Jahnvi, who is all set to make her Bollywood debut opposite Shahid Kapoor's brother Ishaan Khatter in Dhadak has now resumed the shooting.
Janhvi was snapped on the film sets adorning a cotton sari and sindoor on Thursday alongside the cast and crew members.
Just a few days after Sridevi's demise, Janhvi turned 21 and rang in her birthday with her first cousins including Sonam Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor among others. She had also penned down a letter remembering her mother and urging Sridevi's fans to continue shower love and adulation and remember the legendary actor fondly.
On my birthday, the only thing I ask of all of you is that you love your parents. Cherish them and devote yourself to making them feel that love. They have made you. And I ask that you remember my mother fondly, pray for her soul to rest in peace. Let the love and adulation you’ll showered on her continue and please know that the biggest part of my mother was the love she shared with papa. And their love is immortal because there was nothing like it in the whole world. Nothing as joyful and pure and no two people as devoted to one another as they were. Please respect that because it hurts to think anyone would ever try to tarnish it. Preserving the sanctity of what they had would mean the world not only to my mother but also to a man who’s entire being revolved around her, and her two children who are all that remains of their love. Me and Khushi have lost our mother but papa has lost his “Jaan”. She was so much more than just an actor or a mother or a wife. She was the ultimate and the best in all these roles. It mattered a great deal to her to give love and to get love. For people to be good and gracious and kind. She didn’t understand frustration or malice or jealousy. So let’s be that. Let’s be full of only good and give only love. That would make her happy, to know that even in death, she gave you all something. The courage and inspiration to fill yourselves with nothing but love and rid yourselves of bitterness in any way and form. That’s what she stood for. Dignity, strength and innocence. Thank you for the love and support everyone has shown us in the past couple of days. It’s given us hope and strength and we can’t thank you all enough.
Her father Boney had also taken to Twitter and had opened up about losing a friend, wife and the mother of his two daughters. He expressed gratitude towards fans and well-wishers and his children from his first wife- Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor for being their pillars of strength all this while. "To the world, she was their Chandni... the actor par excellence... their Sridevi... but to me she was my love, my friend, mother to my girls, my partner... To our daughters, she was everything... their life. She was the axis around which our family ran," read the letter.
February 28, 2018
Being directed by Shashank Khaitan, Dhadak marks the official remake of Marathi superhit Sairaat and is slated to release on July 20.
