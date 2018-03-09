Janhvi Kapoor Resumes Shooting, Spotted On Dhadak Sets

Image: Yogen Shah

The death news of veteran actor Sridevi sent shock waves across the nation leaving a void in the hearts and minds of family members, fans, and friends. The actor, who is survived by husband Boney Kapoor and two daughters - Janhvi and Khushi, was celebrated as the first female pan-India superstar. Her eldest daughter Janhvi, who is all set to make her Bollywood debut opposite Shahid Kapoor's brother Ishaan Khatter in Dhadak has now resumed the shooting.Janhvi was snapped on the film sets adorning a cotton sari and sindoor on Thursday alongside the cast and crew members.Just a few days after Sridevi's demise, Janhvi turned 21 and rang in her birthday with her first cousins including Sonam Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor among others. She had also penned down a letter remembering her mother and urging Sridevi's fans to continue shower love and adulation and remember the legendary actor fondly. "On my birthday, the only thing I ask of all of you is that you love your parents. Cherish them and devote yourself to making them feel that love. They have made you. And I ask that you remember my mother fondly, pray for her soul to rest in peace. Let the love and adulation you’ll showered on her continue and please know that the biggest part of my mother was the love she shared with papa. And their love is immortal because there was nothing like it in the whole world," she had written alongside the open letter.Her father Boney had also taken to Twitter and had opened up about losing a friend, wife and the mother of his two daughters. He expressed gratitude towards fans and well-wishers and his children from his first wife- Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor for being their pillars of strength all this while. "To the world, she was their Chandni... the actor par excellence... their Sridevi... but to me she was my love, my friend, mother to my girls, my partner... To our daughters, she was everything... their life. She was the axis around which our family ran," read the letter.Being directed by Shashank Khaitan, Dhadak marks the official remake of Marathi superhit Sairaat and is slated to release on July 20.