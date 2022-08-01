Janhvi Kapoor Reveals Boney Kapoor’s Special Criterion For Her Potential Husband

There is no doubt that B-Town diva Janhvi Kapoor is daddy’s girl. She and Boney Kapoor often share their unique father-daughter dynamic on social media. Boney is a doting father to all four children. He has marked a special criterion for the Dhakad actress’ potential husband. Janhvi, who is on a promotional spree for her film Good Luck Jerry, revealed the one condition her father has kept.

On Siddharth Kanan’s show, the Gunjan Saxena actress mentioned that the producer wanted his son-in-law to be as tall as him. She said that her father has a thing. He doesn’t care about anything else, he just wants that the person should be taller than Boney. “He was just like ‘He should just be as tall as me’ and papa is 6’1,” she emphasised.

The Roohi actress further mentioned that her father had given her and her sister Khushi Kapoor some invaluable advice for their potential better half. She said that as a kid, Boney used to tell her and Khushi that before they get married, he wanted to make sure that they can tell their future husband that their father has made them travel all around the world.



Janhvi also mentioned, “But now I realise that he did that because he wanted to make sure that the person that we marry lives up to how he’s been with me and Khushi.”

Meanwhile, Janhvi’s Good Luck Jerry has been digitally released on July 29 on Disney Plus Hotstar. The film has received positive responses from movie buffs and critics gave rave reviews. The film is a Hindi remake of Nayanthara’s Tamil film Kolamaavu Kokila.

Apart from this, in her kitty, Janhavi also has Mr and Mrs Mahi with Rajkummar Rao. Nitesh Tiwari’s Bawaal co-starring with Varun Dhawan. Mili, the film is being backed by her father.

