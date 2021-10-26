Janhvi Kapoor Reveals 'Exhausting' Schedule of Helen Broke Her 'Physically and Mentally'

Actress Janhvi Kapoor is currently busy with multiple projects. The actress, who made her Bollywood debut with the 2018 film Dhadhak has already cultivated a diverse filmography in three years of her career. She was last seen in Hardik Mehta’s Roohi, where she played a woman possessed by a ghost. Now, the actress confirmed that she is shooting for the remake of the Malayalam film Helen. During an interview, Janhvi was talking about filming an exhausting schedule of a film, where she confirmed her upcoming projects.

In an interview with Film Companion, Janhvi said, “I think I’m a very hardworking and sincere actor. If nothing else, I try to be as honest an actor as possible. Sometimes I feel like, if I’m not feeling completely exhausted, drained and broken after a schedule then maybe I haven’t given it my everything. And I think that’s something I’m learning from the film I’m doing right now. We had one schedule which, I think, broke me physically and mentally. And the schedule that I’m on right now feels like a holiday."

When probed about the project that she is working on, Janhvi said, “I’m shooting for the remake of this Malayalam film called Helen. And I love working with Mathu sir (Helen director Mathukutty Xavier)." She added that the director has made her life easy, which makes her think that she is not suffering enough. Janhvi added that she inflicts anxiety on herself to feel like she has delivered at work.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi will be next seen in Sidharth Sengupta’s Good Luck Jerry. The film is a remake of Tamil film Kolamavu Kokila and is being produced by Aanand L Rai. Apart from that, she has Colin D’Cunha’s Dostana 2 with Lakshaya. She also has Karan Johar’s Takht, though the film has been delayed.

