Janhvi Kapoor Reveals New Tattoo, Shares Stunning Selfies in Latest Insta 'Photo Dump'

Janhvi Kapoor posted multiple pictures on Instagram to give fans a glimpse of her “days well spent”. The special photo dump features her friends, lush green flora, mountains, rivers and ample doses of nature’s beauty. Janhvi’s spree of snippets are from her recent trip to Rishikesh. Her Instagram timeline is replete with scenic visuals in a picturesque location. With the greens and hills in the backdrop, the actress is seen posing for mesmerising images.

The series of photos started with no makeup and a fresh out-of-bed look. The sun-kissed selfie, clicked during the golden hour, showed her face in all its natural radiance and glory. The other photos and videos reveal her visits to temples and practising yoga under the sun. From outings at hilly stations to chasing butterflies through the forest to taking a dip into an infinity pool that overlooked the mountain ranges, Janhvi seems to be at her happiest place.

Among the incredible moments, one picture caught fans’ attention. Janhvi revealed her new ink in a picture and a video. The tattoo, understandably dedicated to someone special, is none other than Janhvi’s mother, late actress Sridevi. Janhvi got a handwritten note by Sridevi inked on her forearm that read, "I love you my labbu." The young actress also posted a clip of herself where she can be seen wincing in pain while getting the tattoo done by an artist.

Recently, Jahnvi channeled her inner hippie as she pulled off a vibrant pair of flared tie-dye pants and a yellow top. She picked up a flower to use as an accessory and tucked it behind her ear. The flower child went barefoot and let hair free and loose to maintain the playfulness of her look.

Janhvi’s work slate is filled with interesting projects lined up. She has wrapped up filming for Good Luck Jerry, remake of Tamil film Kolamavu Kokila. Janhvi will also be seen in Dostana 2. The actress is also working on her next titled Mili. The remake of the Malayalam film Helen will be backed by her father, Boney Kapoor.

