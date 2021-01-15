Janhvi Kapoor Reveals She Once Lied to Father Boney Kapoor, Took Secret Trip to Las Vegas

Janhvi Kapoor has admitted to lying to his father Boney Kapoor. The actress revealed that she once lied to her father and flew off to Las Vegas without informing him.

During an appearance on Kareena Kapoor Khan's chat show What Women Want, Janhvi said that she took a flight to Las Vegas from Los Angeles and spent the entire day roaming around the city and returned the next morning.

“A big part of your childhood and your youth is to be a little bit of a rebel and do things that you are not supposed to do. Like, yesterday, for the first time, I told my dad that I lied to him and told him that I was going for a movie but I took a flight and went to Vegas from LA, roamed around, and took the flight back in the morning. He didn't know,” Janhvi revealed on the show.

On the work front, Janhvi has begun shooting for “Good Luck Jerry” in Punjab, the film’s producer Aanand L Rai announced on Monday. The movie, backed by Rai’s Colour Yellow Productions, is directed by Sidharth Sengupta and written by Pankaj Matta.

Rai, known for directing films like “Raanjhanaa” and “Tanu Weds Manu” series, took to Twitter to share the first look of the film featuring Kapoor. “Colour Yellow welcomes 2021 with #GoodLuckJerry starring #JanhviKapoor! The shooting of our new film has begun today!” the filmmaker wrote.

“Good Luck Jerry” also stars Deepak Dobriyal, Meeta Vashishth, Neeraj Sood, and Sushant Singh. The first schedule of the film is expected to continue till March.

This is Rai’s first collaboration with Kapoor, who was last seen in Karan Johar-backed “Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl”. Presented by Subaskaran and Rai, “Good Luck Jerry” is a Colour Yellow Production with LYCA Productions, in association with Sundial Entertainment.