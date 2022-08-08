Janhvi Kapoor Reveals Sridevi Told Her 'Not To Get Into It' When She Told Her About Acting Plans

Daughter of late actress Sridevi and Boney Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor has made a name of herself in the entertainment industry. She made her acting debut opposite Ishaan Khatter in the 2018 movie Dhadak and then featured in several films including Roohi, Gunjan Saxena and Good Luck Jerry among others. However, in a recent interview, the young actress revealed what was her late mother’s reaction when she told her that she wanted to pursue acting as a career. Janhvi shared that Sridevi had asked her not to get into it because she is ‘naïve and soft-hearted’.

“She said, “Don’t get into it. I have worked my whole life so that I could give my kids a comfortable life and this life is not comfortable, so why do you want to put yourself through it?” And I said, “I love movies. I can’t live without being an actor.” Then she said, “If you love it that much then it’s okay.” But she also kept saying, “You’re too naïve and soft-hearted. You get carried away. You get hurt too much,” Janhvi told E-Times.

The actress further mentioned how Sridevi was very protective of her and therefore had asked her to be ‘tough’ to survive in the entertainment industry. “You have to be tough in a different way to survive here and I don’t want you to become like that. I don’t want to deal with all of that”. She was protective of me and she said, “People will compare my 300 films with your first film. How will you deal with that?” I knew that it would be very tough but I knew that if I don’t act then I would be sad my entire life,” she added.

When asked if she thinks that she is criticised more because of being Sridevi’s daughter, Janhvi not only agreed but also shared how people compare her first four movies with her mother’s 300 films. “Yes, of course. People are comparing my first four films with her 300 films. I don’t know about anything else but I want to make this career work for her. Naam toh roshan karna hee padega (I have to make her proud). I can’t leave it like that,” she told E-Times.

In the same interview, Janhvi mention that she misses her mother a lot. “Mujhe bas unki yaad aati hai (I miss her). I would not get off my bed until Mumma woke me up. My alarm would buzz. But then I would call Mumma. I wouldn’t step out of my room without seeing her face. And I wouldn’t sleep without saying good night to her,” she shared.

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor will be next sharing the screen with Varun Dhawan for Bawaal. Besides this, she also has Dostana 2 in her pipeline.

