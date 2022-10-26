Janhvi Kapoor Reveals Vijay Deverakonda is 'Practically Married' Amid His Dating Rumours With Rashmika Mandanna

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna’s rumoured relationship has been the talk of the town for a long time now. It was reported that the actors jetted off to the Maldives together. however, they never confirmed their relationship. Now, actress Janhvi Kapoor has spilt the beans about Vijay’s relationship status. The actress is currently busy promoting her upcoming film, Mili. In a recent interview, she was asked to pick three actors from the industry she would want in her ‘swayamvar.’

The actress took Hrithik Roshan, Ranbir Kapoor and Tiger Shroff’s names but changed her answer when she remembered that Kapoor is already married. While struggling to think of more actors, she told Bollywood Bubble, “Aren’t they all married? Everyone’s married.” Then she was suggested Vijay Deverakonda’s name but the actress replied, “He is practically married.”

Meanwhile, in an interview with News18 earlier this month, Rashmika opened up about her dating rumours with Vijay. In an exclusive chat with us, she said, “I understand that we are actors and the light is on us, with people wanting to know more about. I see what is happening on social media like watch a few videos and find it very cute but Vijay and I don’t really sit and discuss. We have a gang of 15 people and given a chance we would be playing board games with them. We are actors, but for us our friends are equally important and it keeps us grounded.”

She added, “I have always known and I am very close to Vijay which is why if I feel like asking about anything in the industry, I go and ask him. He is always there (for me). We are really close friends and we share and discuss things.”

Talking about Janhvi, she is currently busy promoting her upcoming film, Mili. Next, she will be seen in Mr & Mrs Mahi with Rajkummar Rao. Then, she will be seen in Bawaal with Varun Dhawan.

