1-min read

Janhvi Kapoor Rocks The No-Makeup Look in a Simple Ethnic Outfit

Janhvi Kapoor has shared pictures on Instagram in which she can be in a plain white suit with a bright yellow dupatta, looking absolutely de-glam.

Trending Desk

Updated:February 10, 2020, 1:51 PM IST
Janhvi Kapoor Rocks The No-Makeup Look in a Simple Ethnic Outfit
Image: Instagram

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram flaunts a sense of fashion and panache. From body-con dresses to sarees, the Dhadak actress can pull off any outfit with utmost grace. The actress has recently shared a picture on the photo sharing platform in which she can be in a plain white suit with a bright yellow dupatta.

She chose to not wear any make-up and braided her hair into a single loose plait. Janhvi seems to be sitting somewhere on the stairs near a rocky terrain. Along with the snap, the actress had put a rainbow and sun emoji as the caption.

View this post on Instagram

🌈🌞

A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor) on

Fans have loved her minimal, desi-girl avatar. "How can you rock minis and ethnic outfits at the same time? You are so damn beautiful Janhvi," a user gushed.

Another Instagrammer wrote, "The best." Luxury fashion stylist Manish Malhotra dropped a glittering heart emoji for the picture.

Janhvi, who made her Bollywood debut with the remake of the 2016 Marathi film Sairat, has currently three films in her kitty. She will play the lead in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, and is also a part of Hardik Mehta's comedy horror Roohi Afsana. The films will hit the theatres on March 13 and April 17, respectively.

Apart from this, the Ghost Stories actress will also be seen in the second segment of Dostana starring Kartik Aaryan and Lakshya in pivotal roles.

