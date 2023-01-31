Janhvi Kapoor was recently seen with her rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya visiting filmmaker Karan Johar’s house. The actress was all glammed up in a brown party dress which she layered with a beige jacket. Janhvi completed her looks with glossy makeup and hooped earrings. She kept her air open. Shikhar, on the other hand, donned a casual t-shirt.

Janhvi and Shikahar were also joined by Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur, who arrived at KJo’s place separately. The Liger actress looked cute in a black bodycon dress with noodle straps. Meanwhile, Aditya wore a causal black t-shirt. Earlier, there were dating rumours about Ananya and Aditya.

Take a look at the videos:

Earlier, Ananya and Janhvi’s close friend Orhan Awatramani shared a couple of throwback photos from a part last year, which Shikhar also attended. In one of the photos, Janhvi can be seen posing with Ananya and Orhan. Following the dress code of the party, everyone was dressed in white. Janhvi looked gorgeous in a dress with a plunging neckline. In another photo, she can be seen posing with her rumoured beau.

On the professional front, Janhvi Kapoor will next be seen in Mr and Mrs Mahi will Rajkummar Rao. This will mark their second collaboration after Roohi. The film will also star Abhishek Banerjee, Kumud Mishra, Zarina Wahab, Rajesh Sharma, and many more. The film will be based on the life of former India captain and cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni. She also has Nitesh Tiwari’s Bawaal with Varun Dhawan under her kitty.

Ananya, on the other hand, was last seen in Liger with Vijay Deverakonda. She will next be seen in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gaurav and in Dream Girl 2 with Ayushmann Khurrana.

