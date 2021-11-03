Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan Enjoy Diwali Dinner at Manish Malhotra's House; Rekha Joins Them

Manish Malhotra is known for hosting grand parties at his bungalow in Mumbai. On the occasion of Dhanteras, the ace fashion designer organised a private dinner for her favourite ladies Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor. Manish is extremely close to Janhvi, owing to his bond with her late mother, legendary actress Sridevi. Janhvi’s younger sister Khushi Kapoor also joined the trio for the Diwali dinner.

Manish took to his social media handle to share a picture from their small get-together. He wrote, ‘Dinner at home with these gorgeous girls’. Sara, Janhvi, and Khushi were twinning in white. Sara looked beautiful in an ethnic suit with danglers. The ‘Dhadak’ actress wore a white sleeveless top. Her sister Khushi Kapoor donned an off-shoulder top. Sara reshared his post and wrote, ‘Thank you for a fun chilled evening and a lovely dinner as usual’.

Sara Ali Khan Takes Janhvi Kapoor Back to Where Her Bollywood Career Began - Kedarnath Temple

Veteran actor Rekha, too, was among the guests and was seen posing for the paparazzi in a white and gold saree. Manish also shared a picture with Rekha and wrote, “Festive evening at home with my absolute favourite #oneandonly Rekha."

Janhvi and Sara recently returned from their Kedarnath trip together. The two had shared several pictures of them posing amid the mountains in winter clothes, visiting various other nearby temples, chilling by the river and making the most of their time in the hills.

On the work front, Sara will next be seen in Anand L Rai’s ‘Atrangi Re’ which also stars Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. While, Janhvi is also a part of Karan Johar’s ‘Takht’ with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar, Anil Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal. She will also feature in ‘Goodluck Jerry’.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.