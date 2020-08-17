Janhvi Kapoor Says Father Boney Kapoor was Hurt When She was Trolled Over Gunjan Saxena Biopic

Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl was caught in the fire when the nepotism debate reignited after the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. The film was attacked for being a Karan Johar production and starring Janhvi Kapoor, who belongs to a film family.

Janhvi, who has been at the receiving end of a lot of trolling for being a star kid, has said that while her sister Khushi dealt with it coolly, it affected their father Boney Kapoor.

"My sister is supremely cool and strong, so she is like, 'Just don't give a sh*t, it is fine.' But you have to exercise more sensitivity because there is a bigger thing at play and bigger emotions at play that everyone is dealing with. I don’t want to ever come from a place where I am like, 'Oh, sympathise with me, I am being trolled' because everyone does have their journey," she told Film Companion in an interview.

Janhvi said that her father was worried about her mental state in the face of the flak.

"It hurt my father, but he had seen the film (Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl) much before and his belief in my performance and the film was so strong that he was not so affected by the social media situation. There were a couple of days when he was literally stalking me in my house because he did not know how low I was feeling," Janhvi added.