Janhvi Kapoor Says Her Roohi Afzana Co-Star Rajkummar Rao is a 'Very Giving Actor'

Janhvi Kapoor cannot stop praising her Roohi Afzana co-star Rajkummar Rao. And while the release date of their first collaboration got postponed, the actress is ardently looking forward to the outcome of the project.

In an interview, she appreciated her co-star Rajkummar and said, "He's a very giving actor. He loves every aspect of film making and it really shows in his performance."

Janhvi's earlier interviews too show how she has a huge crush on the Stree star.

During a chat with Anaita Shroff Adajania on Feet Up with the Stars, she had confessed that she wrote "I love you" on his Instagram feed when her profile was not verified of public and was a private account.

Rajkummar too had been all praises of his co-star and had told in a statement, "Janhvi is phenomenal. She is such a sincere and hardworking actor. I think what we have seen her in Dhadak is just a hint of her talent, she is way more talented than that."

In the film, Janhvi will be seen in a double role which has got her fans excited. Talking about it, Janhvi said, "Not many actors get a chance to play a character loaded with duality so early on in their career."

