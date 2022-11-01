Janhvi Kapoor Says Mili Took A Toll On Her Mental Health, Recalls Being 'On Severe Painkillers'

Janhvi Kapoor is pushing herself out of her comfort zone with Mili. A remake of the 2019 Malayalam film Helen, the film revolves around a woman stuck in a freezer fighting for her life. While the trailer has given a glimpse of Janhvi’s performance in the film, she recently revealed that filming Mili took a massive toll on her mental health.

The actress revealed that she had nightmares while she was shooting for the film in which she dreamt that she was stuck in the freezer. Janhvi added that she also fell ill during the shoot and took ‘severe painkillers.’ The Mili star made the confessions during a press conference in Delhi.

“I remember it (film) taking a genuine toll on my mental health because I would come back home after wrapping up shoot and I would go to sleep and dream that I was still in the freezer. I fell ill and I was on severe painkillers for two-three days and even the director was unwell,” she said, as reported by Hindustan Times.

“If you spend 15 hours of your day in a freezer in a closed environment crying for the majority of the day, sometimes with a rat that keeps nibbling your fingers, it is not glamorous for sure,” she added.

Mili, inspired by true events, is a survival thriller. Mili is backed by Janhvi Kapoor’s father Boney Kapoor and is directed by filmmaker Mathukutty Xavier, who also directed the original film. The film also stars Sunny Kaushal and Manoj Pahwa in the lead roles. Mili marks Janhvi and Boney’s first film collaboration and is slated to release on November 4.

Besides Mili, Janhvi Kapoor has Mr. And Mrs. Mahi with Rajkummar Rao and Bawaal with Varun Dhawan. She also has Dostana 2 and Takht in the pipeline but there has been no update about the projects.

