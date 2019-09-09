It's been more than a year since Janhvi Kapoor lost her mother, superstar Sridevi. The Bollywood star tragically passed away at the age of 54 due to accidental drowning in the bathtub of her hotel room in Dubai. Her death came as a shocker to her family and fans.

Janhvi was very close to her mother and shared quite a friendly relationship with her. In a recent interview with Brides Today, the actress shared that she discussed boys and marriages with her mother, adding that Sridevi didn't trust her judgement with guys because she loves 'very easily'.

"Yes, and she would say that she doesn’t trust my judgement in guys, that she will choose someone for me. Because I love very easily," a report quoted Janhvi as saying.

When quizzed about the things she looks for in an ideal partner, Janhvi said, "He should be really talented and passionate about what he does. I need to be excited and learn something from him. A sense of humour is really important as well. And, of course, he has to be obsessed with me."

On the work front, Janhvi would next be seen in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, which is scheduled to hit the theatres on March 13.

She would then go on to be seen alongside Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma in RoohiAfza, which will release exactly a week after the Gunjan Saxena biopic. Besides this, Janhvi would star in Dostana 2, where she will share screen space with Kartik Aaryan and newcomer Lakshya. She will also be seen in Karan Johar's Takht, which is expected to be released sometime in December 2020.

