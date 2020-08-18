Janhvi Kapoor Says She Auditioned for Dharma Film But Didn’t Get it

In the wake of the ongoing debate of outsiders vs insiders in Bollywood, actress Janhvi Kapoor says she doesn't expect films to just come her way and enjoys the entire process of auditioning for a film. Janhvi says she also auditioned for a film for Karan Johar's Dharma Production but she couldn't get the film.

"I am no one in the scheme of things to sit and think that movies will come to me now. I am much more comfortable going and I actually enjoy the entire process of auditioning," she told Anupama Chopra of Film Companion.

Continuing, she added, "In fact, I auditioned for films within Dharma also. I actually auditioned for a film in Dharma only that I didn’t end up getting.”

When asked if it is Karan, who informed her that she did not get the part, Janhvi said, “No, the director will tell me and then Karan will also tell me, ‘For this reason…’, ‘You are looking too young’ or whatever."

However, Janhvi is happy to be able to get a chance to audition and feels it is a big deal. "Many people don’t even get to that stage. I enjoy that process. At least, if I could not do the entire film, I did one scene of a film that I really wanted to be a part of,” she said.

This is not the first time that Janhvi acknowledged her privileged background. Talking to Barkha Dutt before the release of Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, she had said, "I haven’t had to deal with the kind of things that most women have to deal with. Because I do come from a slightly more privileged background and so I have been extremely lucky in the way that I have been treated and the opportunities that I have gotten."

Meanwhile, Janhvi made her Bollywood debut with Zee Studios and Dharma Productions' Dhadak and was last seen in Netflix feature film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. She was also a part of Ghost Stories, an anthology horror film on Netflix.

The actress' future projects include horror comedy Roohi Afzana opposite Rajkummar Rao and Dostana 2 featuring Kartik Aaryan and Laksh Lalwani.