Janhvi Kapoor Says She is Happy Being Single but She is 'Lonely at Times'

Actress Janhvi Kapoor, who revealed in Koffee With Karan that she is single, recently opened up about her relationship status. The Good Luck Jerry actress shared that she is happy being single but she feels lonely at times. Janhvi added that she only attracts things that need to be healed and she is sick of it. On The Ranveer Show, the actress shared, “I am happy being single. I am lonely at times. I only attract things that need to be healed. I am sick of it. If you want healing, get out, don’t come here.”

She continued that intimacy has become so accessible that it is very convenient to get it whenever one wants. “Intimacy has become so accessible that it’s very convenient to get it whenever they want it and that also makes people too scared to commit to it. They are too intimidated by intimacy and they also get access to it at their convenience which keeps them away from making a real connection with anyone,” she added.

However, the actress has a message for her future boyfriend. “Be nice to me, make me laugh, I think I will be good to you, I will be there for you.”

On the work front, Janhvi’s latest film Good Luck Jerry recently hit the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar. It is a remake of the 2018 Tamil-language comedy crime film Kolamaavu Kokila. Apart from Janhvi, the movie also starred Sushant Singh, Deepak Dobriyal, and Neeraj Sood in supporting roles.

Next, the actress will be seen in Mr and Mrs Mahi for which she has started preparations. The actress plays the role of a cricketer in the film. She was recently in Poland with Varun Dhawan shooting for their film Bawal. Apart from these, Janhvi Kapoor will also be seen in Mili, which is her father Boney Kapoor’s production.

