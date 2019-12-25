Jharkhand result tally
Janhvi Kapoor Says She is Open to Playing Roles Like Kabir Singh
Janhvi Kapoor expressed her views on a character like 'Kabir Singh' while speaking to Neha Dhupia on her podcast show 'No Filter Neha'. Read what the young actress has to say about art and cinema below.
Janhvi Kapoor (L) shares her views on Kabir Singh featuring Shahid Kapoor (R)
This year was a very divisive one for Bollywood in the case of Kabir Singh. The film, which enjoyed a massive financial success, received criticism by just as many other people for its portrayal of toxic masculinity.
Read: Janhvi Kapoor Says Getting Papped is Weird But She is Used to it Now
Janhvi Kapoor expressed her opinion on the film recently in Neha Dhupia's podcast series, No Filter Neha. Talking about the film the young actress first stated that the concern against the film's themes was well-founded and justified considering the importance of cinema in a country like India.
Nevertheless, she added, "But it’s art! It’s not supposed to cater to societal norms, and what is right and what is wrong. It’s a grey character, that’s the point of it. If you only make sanitized, society-approved empty shells of characters, then what’s the point? He’s supposed to be messed up. I don’t think there’s anything wrong with it. You can’t filter it, then it’s not art. Then where’s the heart in it?"
She added, "Art is supposed to make you uncomfortable. At least it started a conversation. That’s the point of films like these. Wouldn’t it be worse if you see a film and just leave? This disturbed some people. Some people loved it and some people hated it. That’s art and that’s what it’s supposed to do."
Kabir Singh, directed by Sandeep Vanga, was an adaptation of his Telugu film titled Arjun Reddy, starring Vijay Deverakonda. Shahid Kapoor, who played his Hindi-counterpart in Kabir Singh in a recent interview stated that he did not endorse the character.
Read: I Don't Endorse Anything Kabir Singh Did in the Movie: Shahid Kapoor
Follow @News18Movies for more
