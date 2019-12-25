Janhvi Kapoor Says She is Open to Playing Roles Like Kabir Singh

This year was a very divisive one for Bollywood in the case of Kabir Singh. The film, which enjoyed a massive financial success, received criticism by just as many other people for its portrayal of toxic masculinity.

Janhvi Kapoor expressed her opinion on the film recently in Neha Dhupia's podcast series, No Filter Neha. Talking about the film the young actress first stated that the concern against the film's themes was well-founded and justified considering the importance of cinema in a country like India.

Nevertheless, she added, "But it’s art! It’s not supposed to cater to societal norms, and what is right and what is wrong. It’s a grey character, that’s the point of it. If you only make sanitized, society-approved empty shells of characters, then what’s the point? He’s supposed to be messed up. I don’t think there’s anything wrong with it. You can’t filter it, then it’s not art. Then where’s the heart in it?"

She added, "Art is supposed to make you uncomfortable. At least it started a conversation. That’s the point of films like these. Wouldn’t it be worse if you see a film and just leave? This disturbed some people. Some people loved it and some people hated it. That’s art and that’s what it’s supposed to do."

Kabir Singh, directed by Sandeep Vanga, was an adaptation of his Telugu film titled Arjun Reddy, starring Vijay Deverakonda. Shahid Kapoor, who played his Hindi-counterpart in Kabir Singh in a recent interview stated that he did not endorse the character.

