Janhvi Kapoor Says They Were 'Shaken Up for 5-6 days' When 3 Staff Members at Home Had Covid-19

Three members of Boney Kapoor's house staff tested positive to Covid-19 last month. Despite following the lockdown guidelines, the staff members were tested positive and this brought sudden panic in the Kapoor household. The producer had announced that his daughters Janhvi and Khushi had tested negative.

Janhvi, in a recent interview with Filmfare, spoke about how the experience shook them.

The Dhadak actress said, "We were enjoying the lockdown because we were getting to spend so much time with each other. But we were really shaken up for 5-6 days when three cases at home (were reported). It was so funny because no one stepped outside the gate of our compound. So we were not understanding how it happened. But even through this am spending more time with my father."

Read: Boney Kapoor Shares He and Daughters Janhvi, Khushi Tested Negative for COVID-19

She added that they have been taking certain precautions at home and she is keeping a check on her father and sister Khushi. "Even now, if he needs hot water at night, I will put on my glove and mask and run to the kitchen to get him some. Not that he needs it but just as a precaution. It's a message for everyone that you should be taking steam and drinking hot water," she said.

"I like that I have the responsibility to do that now. Because that meant like am constantly keeping a check on him and on Khushi. I just felt like I have to take everything under control and it made me feel cool. Though it was a bit stressful, it made me feel like I was in sync with everyone," Janhvi added.