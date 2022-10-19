Janhvi Kapoor Says Varun Dhawan Has a Heart of Gold as Actor Completes 10 Years In Bollywood

Ten years ago, Varun Dhawan made his blockbuster debut along with other debutants like Siddharth Malhotra and Alia Bhatt for Karan Johar’s college drama Student Of The Year. Later, the actor went on to feature in films like Badlapur, October, Main Tera Hero, Coolie No 1 and Kalank to name a few. To mark this occasion, his co-star from his upcoming film Bawaal Janhvi Kapoor has expressed her adulation by sharing some of his best virtues.

In an interview with ETimes, Janhvi hailed Varun as one of her most favourite individuals. She stated, “Mr Dhawan has a heart of gold, Mr Dhawan never acts old… Okay, I won’t do this rhyming, someone else has already trademarked it. But he honestly is one of my favourite people, because he is so easy to get along with, and he is always trying to make sure everyone around him is having a great time. And he is a very Dil Se kind of guy, and even though he’s been around for so long, and knows the way of the industry so well, he has somehow preserved a sense of innocence, and I think that his approach to acting is very like ‘I want to entertain people, I want to make them laugh, I want to make them have a good time’. There is a certain amount of purity in it, which I appreciate.”

Bawaal is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson and is co-produced by EarthSky Pictures. The film is directed by Nitesh Tiwari and will hit screens on 7th April 2023. Previously, a source close to the entertainment portal PinkVilla had revealed that Bawaal was Dhawan’s most expensive film of his career.

It had stated, “We’ve extensively shot the film in the most expensive & interesting locations like Paris, Berlin, Poland, Amsterdam, Krakow, Warsaw along with a brief portion in India as well. It’s a very unique love story and now we are gearing up for a huge action sequence in Warsaw. We have called for action directors & stuntmen from Germany along with a talented crew of 700+ members every day, Nitesh Sir and Sajid Sir have scaled up the film to leave the audience to a visual treat.”

Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan is gearing up to feature in Amar Kaushik’s comedy horror Bhediya which would feature Kriti Sanon, Deepak Dobriyal and Abhishek Banerjee. The film is slated to release on November 25.

