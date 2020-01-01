Janhvi Kapoor Says Working with Zoya Akhtar on Ghost Stories was Her Biggest Takeaway

Netflix's new film Ghost Stories sees the quartet of filmmakers - Zoya Akhtar, Karan Johar, Dibakar Banerjee and Anurag Kashyap come together again to tell the spookiest tales in Indian cinema. Actress Janhvi Kapoor, who made her debut in 2018 with Dhadak, appears on her second film directed by Akhtar. The film, which also stars Vijay Verma and Surekha Sikri, features Janhvi as a nurse.

Talking about the experience of working with the Gully Boy director to Indian Express, Janhvi said, "It was really interesting to be a part of the film. However, the biggest takeaway for me was that I was getting to work with Zoya. All my energies and focus was towards that. It is a new space and genre for me."

The actress was also asked about doing a film for the digital platform. "I think it is a wonderful platform with some really amazing content being made. There is so much to explore in terms of content. You may not have the luxury to make a feature film on certain subjects but you can on the web. So it is quite liberating that way. But for me personally, I wasn’t looking at it as a digital film but as an opportunity to learn," she said.

The actress, who plays a South Indian nurse, talked about her preparation for the film. “Initially, it was quite tough to even function with those syringes. I would end up jabbing it. The nurse who was on the set helped me a lot. And by the time I learnt it, she was so impressed. She told me I would actually make a great nurse,” she said.

“As for the accent that I have, they asked me if I could speak Tamil or Telugu. Since I didn’t know it, I imitated my DOP from my last film (Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl), and they found it amazing. That’s how the accent came about and gave a new flavour to the character,” Janhvi added.

Ghost Stories will release on January 1, 2019.

