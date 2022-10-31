Janhvi Kapoor Screams 'Papa' After Boney Kapoor Asks Paparazzi 'Bhai Behen Lag Rahe Hai Na Hum'

Mili producer Boney Kapoor was in a jovial mood as he posed with his daughter Janhvi Kapoor for the paparazzi. The filmmaker was seen taking part in the promotional activities of the film and took a few minutes out to pose with his daughter for the cameras. A video from their spotting surfaced online in which Boney was seen joking that he looked more like Janhvi’s brother more than her father.

For the promotions, Janhvi was seen wearing a gorgeous white saree while Boney was dressed in a pair of blue denim with a shirt and jacket. Posing for the cameras, Boney asked the cameraman, “Bhai-behen lag rahe hai na (Aren’t we looking like brother and sister)?”

The question left the paparazzi in splits. Boney prompted again, hoping for an answer but Janhvi stopped him with a loud, ‘Papa!’ Watch the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Mili is the official Hindi remake of the 2019 Malayalam film Helen. The film, inspired by true events, is a survival thriller. Mili is backed by Janhvi Kapoor’s father Boney Kapoor and is directed by filmmaker Mathukutty Xavier, who also directed the original film. The film also stars Sunny Kaushal and Manoj Pahwa in the lead roles.

Mili marks Janhvi and Boney’s first film collaboration and is slated to release on November 4.

Speaking at the trailer launch, Boney said that Janhvi has done a phenomenal job in the movie. “She’s done phenomenally well in this film and not only this film but she’s grown from film to film. I think this film has brought her closer to peak. Not that this would be the end, I’m sure she will outgrow the kind of burden that she carries being Sri’s (Sridevi) daughter,” he said. “She is going to carve her own niche,” he added.

