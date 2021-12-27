Janhvi Kapoor Seeks Blessings at Tirumala Shrine in a Traditional Pink Outfit, See Pic

Janhvi Kapoor recently paid a visit to the holy shrine at the temple town of Tirumala. The actress, who has earlier too offered prayers at the temple in Andhra Pradesh, visited the famous Tirumala Tirupati Temple on Sunday to seek the blessings of Lord Venkateswara. The reason for her visit is not known. Pictures from Janhvi’s visit have not been shared by her yet but paparazzi and fan accounts have posted some glimpses online.

Dressed in a traditional South Indian lehenga saree, Janhvi looks pretty in the pink and golden colour combination. As per a report in news agency IANS, she was one of the VIPs who availed darshan. Janhvi, however, had the company of a friend, as she received blessings from priests at the Ranganayakulu mandap. After darshan, she also took prasadam.

This is not her first visit to the popular hill shrine. Last year, in February, Janhvi uploaded pictures of herself from Tirupati. She looked radiant in bright red and orange hues.

She visited the Tirumala temple with father Boney Kapoor and sister Khushi ahead of the release of her Bollywood debut Dhadak.

Janhvi has a lot to look forward to in the coming year with interesting projects due for release. She has an upcoming black comedy crime film titled Good Luck Jerry, co-produced by Aanand L Rai and co-starring Deepak Dobriyal. She also has Dostana 2 backed by Karan Johar. For her upcoming film, Mili, Janhvi worked with Boney for the first time, as he is one of the producers of the Malayalam film Helen remake.

Janhvi has returned to Mumbai and her Christmas celebrations were all things fun. She had a blast with her friends, who she calls ‘Aksa Gang.’

